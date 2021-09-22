Experts Praise A’Ibom Govt for Creating Enabling Environment for Industrial Growth

Okon Bassey in Uyo

An Investment Advisor and Business Strategist, Mr. Udeme Etukayin has lauded the Akwa Ibom State Government for providing enabling environment for the existence and growth of industries in the state.

The business expert said the peaceful nature of the state, good road network, state owned airline and provision of land for industries have indeed made the state a destination of choice for investors.

He spoke during a round-table discussion on the topic: “Maximising the investment potentials in Akwa Ibom State for sustainable development in the post Covid-19 era,” to mark the 2021 Correspondents Chapel of NUJ Press Week.

Etukayin said contrary to crlticisms that the state has no stake in the industries it attracted, he said the state retains a reasonable percentage of equity in all the private investments.

According to him, “Akwa Ibom state government is also a major owner of all private investments in the state having provided land and the necessary enabling environment in terms of roads, security, peace and harmony.

“I suggest that the government should build and develop the Maritime sector and other investment potentials in the state to create employment opportunities and ginger it’s economy.

There is also need for the federal government and state governments to harmonise policies that would promote industrialization and growth of private investments.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community, Clifford Thomas urged the state government to maximize the investment potentials of the state by re-orientating the mindsets of the people.

“Previous governments had made cultism a credential for involvement in government and not building the consciousness of the people particularly youths to be positively active.

“The demand culture prevalent among our youths as opposed to the culture of productiveness; youths should work towards being entrepreneurs. Akwa Ibom state would have been the production hub of the country if the Science Park had been developed. The state government should involve the communities to help harness and drive investments.” he said

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang applauded Akwa Ibom State government for making Ibom Air the best managed airline in Nigeria, but on the other hand advised the state government to define ownership structure of the industries it has so far attracted.

