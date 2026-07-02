Indigenes Protests, Urges FG, NSA, Delta  to Avert Another Killings in Ogidigben Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Indigenes of Ogidigben in the riverine Federated Ugborodo Communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have protested against the release of those that invaded the area with AK-47 rifles on April 6, 2026 leading to the killing of a youth, Emiko Onuwaje.

Elderly men and women, and youths protested round the community on Tuesday with placards decrying sudden release of four youths that committed the dastardly act without proper investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Some of the placards read: “Ogidigben people cannot afford a third armed attack,” “The killers of Emiko Onuwaje cannot go unpunished, “We now live in fear in Ogidigben,”and “DG DSS, order your men to produce those arrested with arms in Ogidigben in April,”.

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the National Security Adviser and other top security agencies to urgently intervene over what they described as growing threats to the safety of lives and property in the community.

The protest, it was gathered, followed the circulation of a viral video on social media, showing one of the suspects who was arrested during the April attack allegedly boasting that the group would return to invade Ogidigben.

The indigenes, during the peaceful protest, called for an investigation into the alleged release of suspects arrested after the April 6, 2026 armed attack on the community, claiming the individuals were now threatening to stage another invasion.

They warned that unless urgent action is taken, the community could witness another round of violence and deaths.

According to the community, the latest development has heightened anxiety among residents, who were still grieving the killing of Emiko Onuwaje, on December 20, 2025, and the subsequent armed invasion nearly three months ago.

Speaking with Journalists during the protest, the spokesman of the community and Vice Chairman of the Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC), Elder Austin Ajuremisan, said the alleged release of the suspects had left residents questioning their safety.

“We are still mourning the loss of our brother, Emiko Onuwaje, who was killed on December 20. Then, on April 6, armed men invaded this community.

“When security personnel arrived, some of the attackers lost their way because they were unfamiliar with the terrain. The youths, working with the military, apprehended some of them with four AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition,” he said.

Ajuremisan added: “Few days ago, a video surfaced online showing one of those arrested boasting that they would return to attack this community. That is why we are protesting. We are no longer safe; our lives are in danger.

“We handed the suspects over to the Army for investigation. If this young man had not posted the video, we would not even have known they had been released.

“We are calling on the President, the governor and all security agencies to bring those responsible to justice before another tragedy occurs”, he added.

The National Youth Association Secretary of the UCMC, Jerry Iyonsi, said the April invasion had continued to leave psychological scars on residents, noting that armed suspects were allegedly arrested with AK-47 rifles during the incident.

He said the community had expected thorough investigations after the suspects were handed over to the military but had instead been thrown into fresh fear following the emergence of the viral video.

He said the alleged threats of another invasion have intensified concerns among residents, who believe the authorities must explain how civilians allegedly found with sophisticated weapons were released.

“On April 6 and 7, armed men invaded our community around 3:30 a.m. Following the intervention of security personnel, some suspects were apprehended and handed over to the military.

“We learnt that about four persons were arrested with AK-47 rifles and we were assured that diligent investigations would be carried out.

“Our people are now living in fear because of the threat of another invasion. Seeing civilians carrying sophisticated weapons is deeply disturbing, and we believe there are questions that the relevant authorities must answer,” Iyonsi said.

The UCMC Women Leader, Caroline Ekuanjemi, said women and families in the community had continued to live in fear as recurring attacks had robbed them of peace and security.

She appealed to President Tinubu, NSA Ribadu and Governor Oborevwori to ensure the protection of Ogidigben residents, expressing concern that another attack could claim more lives if urgent steps were not taken.

“There is no peace in this community. They killed Emiko on December 20, and later people were caught with guns. I was born here and I have nowhere else to go.

“I appeal to President Tinubu, NSA Ribadu and Governor Oborevwori to come to our rescue. Nobody should die again. We are not safe. If people arrested with guns could be released and are now threatening to return, I fear for what may happen next,” she stated.

Meanwhile, in a formal petition submitted to the Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun, the community alleged that some traditional chiefs of Warri Kingdom and even a top security officials were complicit in the ongoing terror campaign.

In the petition signed by P.O. Aihokhai Esq. of Aihokhai & Aihokhai Legal Practitioners on behalf of the community, urged the Nigerian Army hierarchy to “ensure investigation and apprehension of those involved in this act of wanton killings, destruction of properties and breach of peace.”

‎Copies of the petition were forwarded to the Chief of Army Staff, the Governor of Delta State, the Director of DSS in Delta State, the Commanding Officer of 63 Brigade in Asaba, Headquarters 6 Division in Port Harcourt, and the Commander of NNS Delta in Warri.