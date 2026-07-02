PAVE Launches 30-Day National Campaign to Protect Lives

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As Nigeria continues to grapple with worsening insecurity, recurring abductions and deadly attacks on communities, the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network has launched a 30-day nationwide civic advocacy campaign aimed at mobilising citizens and policymakers to prioritise the protection of lives and strengthen security governance.

The campaign, unveiled in Abuja yesterday, is themed “Protect Nigerian Lives: End Abductions, Strengthen Communities and Stop the Politicisation of Insecurity.”

PAVE said the initiative seeks to channel growing public frustration over insecurity into sustained civic engagement capable of driving practical reforms, strengthening community resilience and improving accountability in the country’s security architecture.

According to the organisation, Nigeria’s security crisis continues to manifest through widespread abductions, violent extremism, organised criminality, attacks on schools and increasing threats to livelihoods, stressing that addressing the challenge requires not only decisive government action but also active citizen participation.

The network outlined an ambitious programme of activities for the month-long campaign, including a nationwide petition, strategic media engagement.

State and national town hall meetings, youth and women mobilisation, as well as policy advocacy with State Houses of Assembly on ongoing constitutional discussions surrounding the establishment of state police.

While recognising the growing calls for decentralised policing as part of efforts to tackle insecurity, PAVE cautioned that any framework for state police must be backed by strong institutional safeguards to prevent political interference, abuse of authority, ethnic profiling and violations of fundamental human rights.

The organisation further emphasised that strengthening local government institutions is critical to improving community security, arguing that local councils remain the closest tier of government to citizens and are best positioned to support early warning systems, peacebuilding initiatives and rapid community responses to emerging security threats.

PAVE disclosed that the campaign would be driven through its national and state structures, alongside its affiliated platforms, including Youth Against Violent Extremism, Women Against Violent Extremism and Media Against Violent Extremism, to ensure broad-based participation across the country.

Calling for a united national response, the network urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, labour unions, professional bodies, faith-based organisations and community leaders to actively support the campaign, insisting that safeguarding lives and restoring security must transcend politics and remain a shared national responsibility.