Can Saraki Reclaim Power from APC in Kwara?

The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has left no one in doubt that he is committed to a quick return to political leadership in Kwara State through his ongoing consultative meetings with Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders, writes Hammed Shittu

After his ouster from governance in Kwara State in the 2019 general election by an amalgamation of political forces under the “O To Ge”(Enough is Enough) movement, the former governor of the state and the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has eft no stone unturned, in a bid to fashon new strategies that would ensure his quick return to political relevance and leadership.

He is going about this task through a series of consultative meetings with stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The current mobilization of members of other political parties into PDP and subsequent sensitisation across the 193 wards in the state is apparently aimed at wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This, he believes would go a long way to assist him to ensure participatory governance that has eluded the state since his exit from the political leadership.

The development, according to political pundits, is in line with the series of moves by various politicians in the country to fine-tune their political machinery and support groups ahead of the next elections.

Proceeding along this path would help their supporters to be proactive, loyal and more committed to the cause at hand, in order to outwit their political opponents in the next elections.

In view of these moves, the desire of Saraki is not exceptional as he has remained committed to return to the political space of his state after he lost the political grip of Kwara to the APC.

His late father and strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki had controlled the political space of the state for over 40 years. No one emerged either as elected representative or political appointee without the support of the late former Senate Leader of the aborted Second Republic.

Once the late Saraki picked anyone for elective position; be it councillor, chairman, member of the State House and National Assemblies and governor, the person would start preparing for his or her swearing-in.

This eventually led to the enthronement of the first son, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki as the executive governor of the state in a keenly contested election in 2003.

With the emergence of Saraki Junior as the governor of Kwara State, dominance of the state by his family was complete as his sister, Mrs. Gbemisola Rukayah Saraki once served in the National Assembly. She is currently minister of state Transportation under the APC led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Bukola Saraki ruled the state for eight years and later installed one of his trusted allies and former Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed as the executive governor of the state in the year 2011. He also ruled the state for another eight years. The move to instal another trusted ally, Hon. Razak Atunwa as the governor of the state in the 2019 general election could not scale through.

Saraki and the PDP lost all the elective positions in both the state and national assemblies to the ruling APC and also failed to win the governorship position of the state. The leadership of the state fell into the hands of the APC government led by Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Saraki didn’t challenge the outcome of the election. He accepted the election result as the will of God.

However, as the next general elections is fast approaching, the scion of the late strongman of Kwara politics has commenced series of efforts to garner more supporters into the opposition party, PDP in the state.

The development according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the simmering intra party crisis that has continued to affect the ruling APC in the state.

This ugly development according to the political pundits in the state has also split the APC into two camps. This has hindered the ruling APC from performing as expected.

Based on these calculations, Saraki and his party, PDP have embarked on a door-to-door campaign across the 193 wards in the state as part of efforts to woo more supporters into the PDP.

Apart from this, the former senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district in the Senate has held series of consultative meetings with PDP members and leaders to encourage them to be more committed ahead of 2023 polls.

At the well-attended meeting by past political office holders, women and youths, Saraki urged them to move enmasse into the 193 wards of the state and mobilise more people into the PDP.

The PDP stakeholders, according to a statement by the Saraki’s Press Officer on Local Matters, Mr. Abdganiyu Abdulqadir, resolved that “the PDP has become a party of the people of the state and all efforts must be put in place to preach the party’s gospel so as to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the next elections in the state.”

The former Senate President added that, “the party’s stakeholders engagement session , which is an ongoing periodic exercise was very productive as it addressed various areas of concerns and provided insight into details that will further enhance the development of the PDP in Kwara.”

He commended the PDP members for remaining loyal to the party despite the challenges confronting it.

He, however, encouraged them to go back to their respective wards and local government areas to make concerted efforts aimed at strengthening the party and ensuring its success.

The just concluded Eid-el Kabir celebration in Ilorin has given Dr. Saraki another political leverage that the people of Ilorin and other towns still believe in him and showed signs that the next elections would be a good thing for him in view of the way they came out to give him a rousing welcome at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin.

Saraki was treated warmly welcome at the Eid praying ground, Ilorin as shouts of Oloye, Sai Bukky, Sai Saraki rent the air.

He came into Ilorin, the state capital for the first time after the 2019 elections to celebrate Sallah with his people and as the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate joined the Emir of Ilorin and the Emirate council at Eid to observe the two Rakah Nafilah at Ilorin Eid praying ground.

In keeping with the family tradition, Saraki distributed Sallah rams, cows, food stuff and money to his political acquaintance, traditional and spiritual leaders, youth and women groups and the less privileged.

Saraki went quietly to Eid with a fewer members of his political family in a very short convoy and after the prayers, when he was about walking out of the praying ground, Kwarans in their numbers cheered him to show their love and to equally use that avenue to show regret for their actions and the outcome of the 2019 elections.

This love and loyalty showed to the former governor was done in the presence of the incumbent governor , Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the Eid praying ground, Ilorin as many people left their seats to exchange courtesies with Dr.Saraki.

They even ensured he came out of his car at almost every junction to wave and exchange greetings and pleasantries with the populace who flooded the road and joined his convoy as he returned home after the Eid prayers.

Apart from this, Dr..Saraki paid a condolence visit to Lafiagi in Edu local Government Area of the state to sympathise with the Lafiagi Emirate Council over the death of their monarch. The outing also witnessed a mammoth crowd .

Also at Patigi Town in Patigi local government council area of the state, the people of the town showed love and commitment to him and pledged to join his train when the time comes.

Apart from this, the former Senate President has put in place a reconciliation Committee of the PDP led by the former acting national chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje to resolve all conflicts.

The move according to party sources was to be more united and committed so as to ensure the electoral success of the party.

Without mincing words, if the PDP maintains its current efforts of mobilisation, sensitisation and political patronage, Saraki may very well be back to the political relevance in Kwara. His return, will no doubt, be aided by the divided house of the ruling APC.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

