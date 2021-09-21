Stanbic IBTC Tells Investors to Seek Professional Advice, Patronise Quality Investment Offerings

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited has advised prospective investors to seek professional advice that would guide them to understand an investment scheme before they would make investment decisions.

It also urged Nigerians to patronise investment offerings that would stand the test of time

The Chief Executive Officer of StanbicIBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, advised prospective and existing investors to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge about the fundamentals of investments before committing their funds.

Sogunle said that this would save them the anguish of putting their money in fraudulent investment schemes that feigned to yield returns that were too good to be true.

He gave the advice during a recent virtual event with the theme: “Build to Last,” that was designed to educate and encourage Nigerians to carry out due diligence before funds are invested in any portfolio.

Sogunle said: “Investments built in various sectors of the economy helps to secure your future and those of your loved ones. Hence, it is important that right choices are made with seasoned investment experts as your partner in the journey. At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on the best available options where the safety of funds and long term sustainable returns are prioritised.”

He added, “The event has not only enlightened us about the benefits of investing, but it has also provided veritable investment options through which we can build our wealth over the years. It is a call to action to our clients and prospective clients to make informed investment decisions that have long-term benefits. We organised this event because it has become paramount to create more awareness on the legacy building features of investments schemes offered by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.”

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Mr. Oladele Sotubo, encouraged individuals to diversify their investing in order to be able to mitigate risks and improve overall returns.

Sotubo affirmed that investors often invest in the capital market where long-term securities such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and mutual funds, amongst others, are traded.

He said that investments in mutual funds are one of the best decisions for an ordinary investor looking to book capital gains in the future.

Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Mr. Shuaib Audu, pointed out some red flags one should avoid while making investments.

Audu stated that unlicensed investment firms and personnel, business offers that sound too good to be true, investments by credit cards, funds transfer to personal accounts and cross-border funds transfer as examples of red flags to avoid.

He added that clients that have invested in Stanbic IBTC’s products and services including mutual funds, exchange traded funds and alternative investments, are kept aware of the progress of their investments make on regular bases.

The Equity Sales Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, Mr. Dele Akintola, who spoke on the topic, “State of the Economy and How to Invest in the Economy,” pointed out that investors who are willing to create wealth for the future should seek investment opportunities in any market while assessing risks and observing economic trends.

