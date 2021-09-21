Police Arrest 1,184 Suspected Criminals in Eight Months in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Aliyu Adamu, has said the state Police Command has arrested over 1,184 high profile suspected criminals across the state between January and August this year.

The commissioner, while addressing journalists in Yola yesterday, explained that the suspects included kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits, Shilla boys and rapists among others.

Adamu added that already 464 of the suspects have been convicted in various competent of jurisdiction while 720 others are undergoing trial.

He also gave an insight into the killing of

seven persons in Dasin Bwate in Furore Local Government Area of the state, where 21 suspects have been nabbed in connection with the crime.

According to the state police boss, with the enactment of the Violence Against Person Acts (VAPP), the command has also prosecuted over 50 persons for gender-based violence cases across the state and rescued some raped survivors.

Adamu also disclosed the command was also able to burst a notorious interstate highway robbery syndicate terrorising the people on Numan-Gombe road.

According to him, investigation further led to the recovery of 20 AK-47 rifles, three G3 rifles, two pump actions, seven single barrels guns, 11 locally fabricated guns, 600 rounds of live ammunition, 115 cartridges and eight stolen vehicles among others.

He assured Adamawa people that the officers of the command have keyed into the “drive of zero tolerance on corruption which has reduced it tremendously,” adding that the public should be the ‘watch dog’, and report any suspicion to the security agents.

On capacity building, the commissioner explained that the command has also trained and retrained officers through workshop and seminars organised by some group to enhance the officers and men of the force.

