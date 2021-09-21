Olam Reaffirms Commitment to Conserving Biodiversity, Reducing Carbon Emissions

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam, has reaffirmed its commitment to conserving biodiversity and reducing carbon footprints in the country.

The CFM demonstrated this commitment with the donation of 5,000 tree samplings to the Bayero University Kano (BUK) in Kano State.

The company explained that it has been implementing the environmental sustainability partnership with some leading universities and their respective state governments, flagging off the campaign with BUK and the Kano State government.

The CFM described the tree plantation campaign as an important climate action that is aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and the net-zero targets on a larger scale, pointing out that it would ensure that fuel emission created by its fleet operations are to a large extent offset from the ecosystem.

The Governor, Kano State, Dr. Umar Ganduje, commended the CFM for its timely implementation of the tree plantation campaign.

He noted that the effort would bolster the state’s Ministry of Environment’s current drive at curbing industrial waste and engendering a healthier ecosystem.

“To make our dear state pollution-free and healthier, the state government decided to shift waste management in the state from a state-dominated effort to public-private partnership (PPP) as this strategic route aligns with global best practice,” Ganduje said.

The Kano State’s governor added: “This CFM tree planting programme is timely. No doubt it will strengthen the ministry’s commitment because of its significance in making our environment healthier. I therefore thank CFM for initiating this important event which aims at making our life better and our environment a better place to live.”

The Vice-Chancellor of BUK, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, explained that investment in nature is key to achieving carbon neutrality and commended the CFM for the tree plantation campaign, which he described as a bold initiative that would strengthen the biological richness of the ecosystem and maintain biodiversity.

The Managing Director of the CFM, Mr. Ashish Pande, said: “This tree planting campaign is part of our overarching corporate responsibility and sustainability initiative. This is our small way of contributing to the important activity of climate action.”

Also reiterating the importance of the sustainability action, the Business Head of Olam Fleet, Mr. Bishesh Ranjan Jha, said: “We want to increase awareness about the importance of tree planting. Trees and forests play an essential role in mitigating the impact of climate change and the more people we can canvass to take action the faster results we will get.”

Dignitaries who attended the event included Hon. Farouk Lawan Sule Garo, who represented the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Professor Abbas and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Professor Mahmoud Umar Sani.

Others were Acting Registrar, Mr. Jamil Ahmad Salim; Dean, Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Professor Ibrahim Baba Yakubu; Sub-Dean, Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Abdulazeez Raji and Associate Professor Murtala Badamasi.

