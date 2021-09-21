Oilserv Extends CSR Activities to Rivers

Emmanuel Addeh

Oilserv Limited, a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning services in the country has taken its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities to Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The event, which was to mark the 60th birthday of the company’s Chairman of Mr. Emeka Okwuosa, saw different teams, which were dispatched for the purpose, visit five of the charity homes.

Some of the items donated included cash gifts, deep freezers, bags of rice, among others.

In his comments, a representative of the Oilserv boss, the Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Emeka Opah, noted that the event was part of the company’s aspiration to give back and empower the underprivileged.

While lauding the managers of the homes, which included Saviour’s Orphanage, Lifetime Caring Foundation, Compassionate Centre, Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Priesthood Orphanage, and Home for the Elderly, Okwuosa promised to, through his foundation, continue to identify with those with little opportunities in society.

He noted that it was in the same spirit of giving back to the society that had seen Oilserv Limited donate medical items to hospitals in Port Harcourt, with his philanthropy also felt in education, provision of social amenities as well as donations to religious organisations

According to him, the outing also afforded the company an opportunity to feel the pulse of the communities and provided an insight into the state of the communities for better and targeted interventions.

Matron of the Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Eke, thanked Okwuosa for the timely intervention and promised that the home will make judicious use of the goods donated.

Also, at the Compassionate Centre, run by Rev. Sister Ugochi, the beneficiaries thanked Okwuosa and Oilserv for the donations, stressing that it will go a long way to ameliorating the challenges faced by the home.

