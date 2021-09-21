NYSC to Set up Trust Fund for Corps Members

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has disclosed that efforts are in top gear to establish a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund, which would provide start-up capital for interested Corps members to set up their businesses as they exit service.

He also threatened that the NYSC would sanction any corps member who is found to have induced their rejection by employers of labour or influenced relocation from one point to another.

The NYSC DG spoke yesterday in a virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two Corps members and camp officials.

In a press statement, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi quoted Ibrahim as saying that corps members should be patriotic citizens and accept their postings in good faith.

He warned that anyone with a proven case of self-induced rejection or relocation will be sanctioned.

Part of the statement read: “Once you get to your place of primary assignment tomorrow, don’t put pressure on your employers for rejection.

“Don’t lobby anyone that you want to change your posting or relocation. If they write to us that you induced or forced them to reject you, you will be punished. As patriotic Corps members, it is expected that you accept posting to anywhere you have been posted to and add value to the community.”

He also disclosed that there is nothing like two weeks break after leaving the orientation camp, adding that if there is a compelling need for any corps member to travel, the concerned must obtain permission from the NYSC through the established channel.

Ibrahim said no corps employer is authorised to grant permission to any corps member to travel

He admonished them to use the opportunity of NYSC platform to excel in life.

“You have gone through the rudiments of the orientation course, please take advantage of it and see what you can do for your fatherland.

“Let the spirit of the orientation exercise live in you forever as Nigerians. National integration should be your watchword. We should be united as a country,” he added.

lbrahim warned against the negative use of the social media, and resort to hard drugs, advising and them to verify every information before it is shared online.

He added: “Don’t use fake news to promote disunity, shun cybercrimes and all forms of criminality. In whatever action that you are going to take, please look back at where you are coming from and avoid any action that will haunt you tomorrow.

“Shun drugs; be good citizens and good ambassadors of your, institutions, families and the NYSC Scheme.”

Ibrahim implored the corps members to continue with the post-camp training in skills acquisition and entrepreneurship developnent programme, disclosing that the scheme had partnered some financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, Unity Bank, NYSC Foundation, Leventis Foundation, among others, that are ready to support Corps members with loans and trainings.

The NYSC chief executive also enjoined the corps members to be security-conscious at all times and avoid any action that may endanger their safety.

He warned them against boarding vehicles from unauthorised motorparks, enjoining them to use approved motor parks.

“You must be security conscious and don’t endanger your safety. Under no condition should you travel at night, or board vehicle along the road. Your welfare is very paramount to NYSC

“If you are going to travel, you must be permitted. Write through employer to your local government inspector and it will get to the state coordinator for approval. If you are going to travel, ensure that you are permitted,” the DG advised.

He also said the scheme is making efforts to get rebate on flight charges for Corps members who may want to travel by flight.

Ibrahim informed the Corps members that efforts are on-going as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to enlist them in the National Health Insurance Scheme for effective medicare during the service year.

He once again reiterated his advice for members to get COVID-19 vaccination in order to protect themselves and also protect others from the deadly virus.

The Imo State Corps Camp Director, Otobo Joshua Osa IM/21B/1740 who spoke on behalf of the camp officials, lauded the DG for his doggedness and passion for the welfare and security of corps members.

