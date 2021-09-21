NMA Expresses Fears over Surge in Brain-drain in Health Sector

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised fears over potential surge in brain-drain in the health sector, therefore tasking the three tiers of government to do something to check it.

The National Publicity Secretary of NMA, Dr. Aniekeme Uwah, raised the alarm at weekend during the 2021 Press Week of the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State council, held in Uyo.

The theme of Press Week was ‘Post-COVID-19 Economy, and the Challenges to Ethical Journalism Ahead of 2023 Elections’.

Uwah pointed out that poor welfare and remuneration of members remain the key factors igniting the human capital flight in the medical sector in the country.

He also stressed the need for the government to make proper budgetary provisions to the health sector to avoid unnecessary strike and brain drain that have hit the sector.

According to him, “The rate of brain drain in the country is worrisome. I’m afraid what the future holds and the fate of the younger ones. We relate and interact with some of our colleagues who work abroad, and we know how much they are paid and how they are being taken care of.

“So many of our colleagues in Nigeria have moved for greener pasture abroad, and if this is not tackled, the health sector will be highly affected. The only solution is for the government to make adequate budgetary provisions so that doctors and other health workers will be motivated and well remunerated.”

The Chairman of the correspondents’ chapel in the state capital, Idongesit Ashameri, had said the daily unfolding negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian’s economy and survival of journalists have posed a great threat to journalism ethics and practice.

She said the goal of the programme was to re-equip members with the capacity to uphold the ethics of the profession amid economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic.

The chairperson said: “The year’s theme is aimed at sharpening our skills and keeping us within ethically acceptable boundaries for better service delivery and to contribute to nation-building.”

