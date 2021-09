By Udora Orizu

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, seeking some amendments in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he recently assented to.

The three-page letter was read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary on Tuesday.

Details later….

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram