Ondo Govt Shuts Shoprite, NEPA Market

Ondo State goverment on Monday sealed Shoprite building at Igbatoro road in Akure and the Neighborhood market at NEPA in Akure, the state capital.

The two places were shut for their unsanitary and unhygienic practices.

The General Manager of Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, who disclosed this on Monday said “the owners of the affected facilities violated environmental laws and failed to comply with the laid down hygienic practices”.

The Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) had last sealed off five popular malls within Akure for unsanitary and unhygienic practices within the last two weeks.

The buildings were, NAO Supermarkets; Olukayode building; Arowolo Bookshop, all on Oba Adesida Road as well as Rainbow Furniture at Bye-pass junction, and Salon Mega store along Isikan/Cathedral area.

