My Father’s Killers After Me, Son of Slain Anambra Former Monarch Alleges

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The first son of Igwe Alex Edozieuno, former traditional ruler of Mkpunando, who was recently assassinated by unknown gunmen, Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, has alleged that he was being trailed by his father’s killers.

The young Edozieuno said he has been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons, since he started helping police find his father’s killers.

Edozieuno, in a press release yesterday, also said he was worried that more than one week after his father was assassinated, the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who hailed from the same community and of the same age grade as his father has not cared to know how the family is faring after the tragic incident.

The assassination of Igwe Edozieuno on September 10, 2021, few days after he dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sparked off suspicion that it could have been politically motivated.

Prince Edozieuno said: “Since I started reaching out to the police following the assassination of my father, I have been trailed by unknown persons. This poses danger on my life. I also receive calls asking me to drop the case even as some people I suspect that have a hand in the killing of my father jubilate openly.

“As soon as the news of my father’s assassination broke out, we heard that some people started celebrating.

“When I complained to the police, they asked me how am I sure they have a hand in my father’s death.

“I call on the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police and security agencies to come to my aid so that those who killed my father will not kill me also.”

He believed that those who killed his father were not far from his kinsmen, saying that his father earned the wrath of some of his kinsmen after he successfully ensured the carving out of three autonomous communities from Aguleri namely: Enugu-Otu, Eziagulu Otu and Mkpunando.

He alleged that influential people, including a prominent member of the ruling APGA from Anambra East Local Council, have not been happy with his father because of his influence and moreso after he joined the APC after he was dethroned.

He debunked a rumour linking his father’s assassination to Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) insisting that his father had no issues with any of the groups.

He said: “Some people have tried to link my father’s death to the IPOB. That is false and cheap propaganda. My father’s death cannot be far from the autonomous community issue because influential people from Aguleri wanted the town to remain one. My fath

