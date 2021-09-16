ipNX Wins ICT Company of the Decade Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

Marketing Edge has recognised ipNX Nigeria Limited as the “ICT Company of the Decade” at the 2021 Marketing Edge Excellence award ceremony held at D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja Lagos, recently.

According to the organisers, the 2021 edition of the Marketing Edge award was the most glamourous award of the industry since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking at the event, the Publisher – Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, said: “The vision is to celebrate brands that deliver excellent values within the market space of the country either as an agency or corporation. Our goal is to identify active players contributing to the development and growth of the industry by actions and words that engage the consumers.”

The Group Managing Director of ipNX, Mr. Ejovi Aror, was represented by Mr. Segun Okuneye, Divisional CEO, ipNX Business, and Mrs. Uche Nnakenyi, Divisional CEO, ipNX Infrastructure.

Okuneye who received the award on behalf of the group managing director, commended the organisers for the recognition of ipNX as the ICT company of the decade. He further stated that “ipNX is on a journey to ensure that customers enjoy excellent services across the country by offering unrivalled, superfast and seamless connectivity solutions such as Broadband Internet, Wide Area Network, Enterprise Telephony and Wi-Fi, to residents, SMEs, Corporate Enterprises, NGOs and Public Institutions.” He noted that its significant investment in infrastructure has positioned it to deliver on its value proposition to Nigerians.

ipNX has won several awards recently including the “Fastest and most consistent fixed broadband Internet Provider in Nigeria for Q1 and Q2 2021” issued by Ookla Global SpeedTest Intelligence Report. It had in the past, also won the Beacon of ICT’s “Fibre Optic Broadband Service Provider of the Year,” and Titans of Tech’s “Most Innovative Fibre Optics Provider of the year 2021.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

