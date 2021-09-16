House Probes Alleged Killing of Four Oyo Residents by Customs Officers

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Customs and Excise to investigate the July 16, 2021, killing of four residents of Igangan, Igbo-Ora, Ayete and Tapa in Ibarapa Area of Oyo State by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with a view to ensuring that victims are adequately compensated.

The lawmakers condemned the killings and gave the committee three weeks to report back for further legislative action.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ajibola Muraina.

Muraina noted that the attackers dressed in NCS and Nigeria Army uniforms, drove on high speed into the communities in a convoy of two Toyota Hiluxs and one Toyota Sienna bus, and without any provocation from the residents shot sporadically in built-up areas.

According to him, the officers allegedly killed Muritala Ajasa, the Amotekun Commandant in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, at Igbo-Ora, killed two passers-by at Igangan, one person at Ayete and left several residents with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

He said that the House is aware of reports that the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Mr. Theophilus Duniya, issued a press release admitting that the attack was a face-off between men of the service and suspected smugglers who were resisting seizure of smuggled rice by allegedly inciting a mob to attack custom’s personnel.

The lawmaker said the House is also aware that because of several similar conflicts with men of the Nigeria Customs Service in the past, which have resulted in the death of innocent residents.

The leaders of the affected communities have made several appeals to the NCS to reduce the number of patrols carried out by armed Nigeria Customs men within the communities, which have proved futile as the service instead increased and intensified patrols.

Muraina frowned at the claim by the customs’ PRO and expressed disappointment in the brazenness of the men of the customs, who, instead of being remorseful, continue to threaten residents of the affected communities and the general public under the guise of doing all it takes to suppress smuggling activities.

He added that the unguarded statements by the customs indicated that the service believed in the Machiavellian philosophy that the end justify the means, even if it meant destroying the properties and lives of legitimate residents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

