FG Says Twitter’s Suspension to Be Lifted Soon

Deji Elumoye

The federal government yesterday disclosed that the suspension placed on the operations of international microblog, Twitter, in the country would soon be lifted.

It assured that it was ‘very close’ to resolving the issues it had with Twitter which led to the temporary ban placed on the social media platform about100 days ago.

Speaking on the issue after the Federal Executive Committee meeting, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, while fielding questions from newsmen on efforts to resolve the matter once again said in a matter of days, the issue would be resolved.

He said: “I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them. And I think if I want to quote them rightly, it has been productive and quite respectful.

“And as to how soon is soon, right? I want to assure you that between the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

“That I can assure you that it is by far. In other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell (you) that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.

“What we’re trying to do is the changes that have been going on, but we need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, but I can assure us that we’re not mindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.

“And like Twitter itself said the changes have been very productive on both parties. It has not been advisory at all. And it’s quite respectful.”

Prodded further to be specific on when the matter would be resolved, the Minister said, “Honestly, we have gone very far, I won’t be specific but we have gone very far, and honestly, it’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that. Honestly, I can’t be more specific than what I’ve told you that it is going to be very soon.”

The federal government had in July suspended the operation of Twitter for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

With the action of the government attracting condemnation from all and sundry, the federal government had on August 11, assured that the suspension would soon be lifted.

Mohammed had five weeks ago told newsmen at the end of a virtual FEC meeting that, “the end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

