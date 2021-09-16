Europa Conference: Son Left out of Spurs’ Trip to Rennes

Son Heung-min did not travel to France for Tottenham’s opening Europa Conference League Group G game against Rennes this evening.

The forward, who missed Spurs’ defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, is still recovering from a calf injury sustained while on international duty.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo also confirmed defender Eric Dier will not feature.

Dier was substituted in the 12th minute after suffering a dead leg during that 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Nuno said he is unsure whether the pair will be fit for Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

“I cannot say. They are improving, day by day they are better, but alongside the South American players, we still have to assess,” he said.

“(Steven) Bergwijn is better, he travelled with us, he trained yesterday and today, he is much better.”

Spurs are also still missing the three players who defied Premier League guidelines and travelled to South America for World Cup qualifiers last week.

Argentina’s Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero and Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez are training in Croatia and expected back at the club on Saturday.

TODAY

Helsinki v LASK

Flora v KAA Gent

Famagusta v P’ Belgrade

Roma v CSKA Sofia

Sl’Prague v U’ Berlin

Red Imps v PAOK Salonika

Bratislava v Copenhagen

NS Mura v Vitesse

Rennes v Tottenham

Randers v AZ Alkmaar

Jablonec v CFR Cluj

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

