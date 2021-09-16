Collaborative Campaign against spread of COVID-19 in Kano Communities

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano writes that the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and funding from the European Union recently embarked on a national social behavioural change campaign, tagged ‘POWERFUL HANDS’, targeted at containing the spread of COVID-19 and its emerging deadlier variants

The index case of COVID-19 that surfaced in Kano in 2020 compelled residents to adopt measures to control and overcome the epidemic in a densely populated environment.

All of a sudden, handwashing, wearing of face masks and observing social distance became a pastime among the teeming populace which in no small measure drastically reduced the spread of the virus across the state.

However, as the initial lockdowns were relaxed, various organisations and government agencies have been struggling day and night to ensure that the society becomes safer.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its emerging deadlier variants, the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and funding from the European Union (EU), embarked on a national social behavior change (SBC) campaign, tagged ‘POWERFUL HANDS’.

In Kano, the Powerful HANDS campaign activities, which is being implemented by Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with technical support from UNICEF, has embarked on several neighbourhood campaigns, market storms, engagement with people living with disabilities and school interventions designed around a superhero called Captain Bubbles.

The campaign rallies local government areas of Kano to educate and promote preventive behaviours such as hand washing, wearing of face mask and observing social distance, among various communities in Fagge, Gwale and others.

During the launch of the ‘Powerful H.A.N.D.S’ campaign, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said it was aimed at increasing the number of people who practice COVID-19 preventive measures, which includes regular hand washing.

According to Ihekweazu, the campaign will be carried out in six states of Lagos, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, and Rivers, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“This will last for an initial period of four months while communicating the main message that “The power to stop COVID-19 is in our H.A.N.D.S,” Ihekweazu said.

In Kano State, the campaign team began operations at Fagge Local Government Area where the residents turned out in large numbers and accepted the campaign.

Most of the areas of Fagge Local Government have been visited by the team of campaigners, who shared out fliers and advocated for use of facemasks and washing of hands.

Malam Abdullahi Mai Nama, a meat seller at Layin Kasuwa Fagge, told the campaign team that “what you’re doing is really good to all of us. Look at how you politely talked to us and even shared fliers in the Hausa language for us to read and be careful not contract the virus”.

Abdullahi explained that ” on a daily basis, I leave my home at Badawa for this market in Fagge, I will carry the campaign to my community ‘.

Mrs Seyi Akinjide, a food vendor at Fagge Wapa, expressed optimism that the campaign will help to sensitise people against the coronavirus pandemic.

Seyi who pasted the flier in front of her kiosk, said “people must read it before allowing them to sit on my bench to buy food. Our health is better than everything.”

The team shared the objectives of the campaign and messages to all participants. The ‘HANDS’ is an easy-to-memorise acronym which will help to control infection rates and prevent another surge.

In full, HANDS means “Have your hands washed or sanitised frequently; Always cough or sneeze into your elbow; No going out without a face mask; Distance of at least two arm’s length should be maintained and Stay indoors and self-isolate if you feel sick.”

The campaign team visited Yan Mata, Rijiyar Lemo, Fagge D, Kasuwar Malam Sule, Layin Danwawu,Fagge Model and Fagge Kuka School Aima, to sensitise people on using hand wash, facemask and observation of social distance.

There were also market campaigns at Kwari market, Wapa, Rijiyar Lemo GSM market and Fagge Yan babura market which are all under Fagge local government area of the state.

The team also engaged people with disabilities, conducted roadside campaigns and distributed fliers. There was no resistance from the community as they were fully committed with the backing of the ward head of Fagge, Alhaji Dan Iya, who was extremely supportive of the intervention.

The public are encouraged to continue to be vigilant of coronavirus symptoms which include a new continuous cough, high temperature, or a loss or change in sense of taste or smell and are also educated on frequent hand washing and use of facemask, the team reiterated.

Also, the Powerful HANDS team held an elaborate campaign in Gwale Local Government Area. The team addressed people who sell meat, fish, fruits, food vendors among others. The traders were fully enlightened to ensure that they were properly washing their hands and observing social distance.

In Gwale, traders and households also got fliers and were guided on the usefulness of handwashing. The women were educated in their houses, while school children were told about the importance of washing hands and wearing facemasks.

THISDAY gathered that many residents demanded for free facemask and hand sanitiser.

