Arewa Youth Assembly Expels Speaker for Criticising Buhari’s Economic Policies

By Udora Orizu

The Arewa Youth Assembly has expelled its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, over the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policies and maligning the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Northern youth group, addressing a press conference, Thursday, in Abuja, also said it expelled Danlami, over “his illegal stay in office.”

In a speech signed by Assembly Committee Chairman on Media and Information, Adamu Muhammad Funtua, which was read to journalists by the newly appointed Speaker, Tahir Muhammad Azare, the group said Danlami’s actions were contrary to its aims and objectives.

The group advised Danlami and his patrons to look elsewhere for a new target as Emefiele was a wrong target.

The statement reads, “The Arewa Youths Assembly has impeached and expelled her former Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, sacked over a statement credited to the former Speaker in which he attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda, maligned the person and office of the Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele. Danlami, despite resolution of the leadership of the Assembly not to use the platform for political plots, went ahead to use the name of the group for ulterior motives.

“We have since reliably gathered that the smear campaign against Emefiele was being sponsored by some faceless prominent Nigerians who want to have their cronies in charge of the apex bank so that they can continue to loot the nation’s treasury unabated and to use funds from the bank to bankroll their vaulted political ambitions. As a responsible youth organization, we find it ridiculous, shameful and embarrassing that Salihu Danlami can drag the good name of our group into this mess.”

