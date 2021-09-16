Adron Games Organisers Inspect Gateway Stadium in Sagamu

Organizers of the 5th edition of the Adron Games yesterday inspected the facilities at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, venue of the 2021 edition.

The Adron team led by the Group Managing Director of the Adron Homes,

Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the Sagamu Stadium and looked forward to the Games next month.

He said that the company was unwavering in its avowed plans to help develop sports in the country, as well as, promoting healthy living and friendship among its staff and other members of the corporate world.

Ex- Super Eagles attacker and CEO of Match International, consultants to the games, Waidi Akanni, said this year’s event would be more competitive, glamorous and exciting, in line with theme of games, ‘Be Fit For The Top.’

Akanni said, “This is the 5th edition of the Adron Games. I want to tell you it promises to be fun and exciting.

“Last year, we held it in Ibadan, and this year, we are have it here at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, Ogun State, in November,” stressed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

