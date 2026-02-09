6,000 Citizens to Benefit as FG Kicks-off Free Cancer Screening, Treatment

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than 6,000 persons would be benefitting from the ongoing nationwide free screening and treatment of breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Isiaq Salako, stated this at the flag-off of the screening and treatment of the three types of cancer at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the minister, 1,000 persons from each of the six geopolitical zone, would benefit from the current free exercise.

He clarified the exercise was not for those who had been diagonised and had been undergoing treatment but for those that had not been diagonised before but showed symptoms during the ongoing screening.

He said, “This screening exercise is targeting asymptomatic individuals – people who haven’t been diagnosed with cancer before.

“The goal is to screen 1,000 people per zone, focusing on prostate cancer for men, cervical cancer for women, and breast cancer, with early detection and treatment for those who test positive.

“We making it clear that this isn’t for people already diagnosed; there’s a separate initiative for them and this programme will cover six zones, with 1,000 people per zone.”

The minister said the cancer screening program reflects the federal government’s strategic emphasis on prevention as the best and most cost-effective approach to controlling cancer saying the approach focuses on all levels of prevention – primary, secondary, and tertiary.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Health was working with other agencies to address social and environmental determinants of cancer.

“We’re tackling environmental pollution and introducing vaccines like HPV and Hepatitis B as permanent prevention strategies against cervical and liver cancers. By the end of 2025, close to 50 million girls aged 9-14 years have received the HPV vaccine across the country,” he said.

The minister said it was part of the government’s plan to establish Cancer Centers of Excellence nationwide stating that one is expected to be in FMC Abeokuta, with plans to be completed before the end of the first term of President Bola Tinubu.

He also said the Federal Ministry of Health was working towards a national cancer screening program, with a pilot scheme integrating basic cancer screening services in PHCs expressing hope it would be implemented before the end of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term.

In an address of welcome, the Medical Director of FMC Abeokuta, Dr. Titilola Ibiyemi, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for the laudable initiative, which said clearly underscores the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, through prevention, early detection, and timely intervention.

She said kickstarting the exercise in FMC Abeokuta, was not only a recognition of the strategic importance of this Centre, but also a clear demonstration of your confidence in our capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

She said cancer remains a major public health challenge globally and in Nigeria.

She said, “Breast, cervical, and prostate cancers in particular account for a significant proportion of cancer-related morbidity and mortality, largely due to late presentation.

“This screening programme is therefore timely, life-saving, and highly commendable.

“By bringing these essential services closer to the people at no cost to the beneficiaries, the Ministry is offering hope to thousands of Nigerians who may otherwise not have access to early diagnosis and prompt care.”

Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the programme is not just timely but-lifesaving.

She said, “Cancer is no longer a rare disease in our country. Current national estimates show that Nigeria records well over 120,000 new cancer cases each year, with nearly 80,000 deaths annually.

“These are not just numbers. They represent mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and breadwinners in our communities.

“Here in the South-West, data from cancer registries consistently show that breast and cervical cancers are the most common cancers affecting women, while prostate cancer remains the leading cancer among men.

“More concerning is the reality that many of these cases present late. Patients often arrive at health facilities when the disease is already advanced, making treatment more difficult, more expensive, and survival less likely. This is why screening is so important.

“Evidence from our region shows that when screening programmes are expanded, more cases are detected early, especially cervical and breast cancers. Early detection gives people a fighting chance. That is why today’s intervention matters.

“By providing free screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancers, this initiative removes one of the biggest barriers to care – cost. It also brings awareness closer to the people and encourages individuals who might otherwise delay to take action.

“As a state, we recognize the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer.”