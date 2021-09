President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in new Independent National Election Commission (INEC) Commissioners.

The new INEC Commissioners were sworn in at the State House Abuja where Buhari presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting Wednesday

The three new INEC Commissioners are Dr. Baba Bila, Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru and Prof Sani Mohammad Adam (SAN).

See photos.

