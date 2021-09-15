Egbe Hails Remo Stars on Promotion to NPFL

Sports Facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has congratulated Remo Stars FC on the club’s promotion to the elite division of the nation’s domestic league.

Egbe in a statement said the Ikenne-based club deserve their promotion given the high level of investment of the club’s Proprietor, Kunle Soname.

Egbe who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group,

stressed that he was happy the Ikenne ground of Remo Stars which his outfit constructed would be playing host to top flight football from this season.

In his words: “I want to congratulate Remo Stars for getting promotion to the NPFL after the Super 8 play off in Enugu. Kunle Soname is investing heavily in the game and his club deserves to be in the elite class. Monimichelle is also proud to be associated with Remo’s success story. My company constructed the geotech hybrid synthetic pitch at the Ikenne stadium and I m confident the club would play the best of football there.”

Remo on Sunday secured a 2-2 draw against Bendel Insurance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu to finish second behind 3SC thus booking a place in the NPFL.

Remo had before the grudge battle against Insurance secured a 3-0 victory over Ekiti United and forced 3SC to a 1-1 draw.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

