Buhari Transmits Bill for Control of Small, Light Weapons to House

The House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday received a bill to control small and light weapons from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while reading the letter from Buhari dated August 26, said that the bill is for the consideration of the House.

He said that the bill to control small and light weapons when operational, would help in the fight against proliferation of light weapons.

Gbajabiamila said that the president also sent a letter on August 27 for a bill to repeal the Explosives Act of 1994.

Also, the president wrote a letter on August 24 to seek a concurrence approval for external borrowing for the 2018 to 2021 to enable the federal government complete its ongoing projects across the country.

Meanwhile, a new member, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed was sworn in as a House of Representatives member, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The former member, Hon. Lere Suleiman, died in March in Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a by-election into the constituency after the House had declared the seat vacant and notified the commission to conduct election before it went on recess.

The by-election however saw Mohammed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winning in the election. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

