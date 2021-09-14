Sanwo-Olu: Ibeju-Lekki People’s Prosperity Linked to Awolowo’s Prophecies

Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, told the people living in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state that the prosperity of the area was traceable to the prophetic utterances of the late sage and Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Sanwo-Olu said this Sunday evening after watching a stage musical drama performance titled ‘Awo: The Man, His Jewel And…’ produced by The Duke of Shomolu, a theatre company run by Joseph Edgar.

The Governor said the uniqueness in what was presented on “Awo: The Man, His Jewel And…” was to bring back the memory of Ibeju-Lekki, where Awolowo was incarcerated and the blessing the Premier of the Western Region showered on the community, which had come to reality.

The play, which took place at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, showcased the political life and times of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his wife, the late Chief (Mrs) Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, who the late sage himself described as ‘Jewel of inestimable value.’ The play was directed by renowned director, Makinde Adeniran.

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo led other prominent Nigerians, including Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Sanwo-Olu; Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo; former Governors of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Awolowo grandchildren, Segun and his mother, Mrs. Abah Zainab Folawiyo; Prof. Bankole Oyediran, the husband of Awolowo’s late daughter and Mrs. Omotola Oyediran, among others to honour Awolowo and his wife.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said one of the lessons and takeaways from the theatre was the story about Lagos and more importantly, the story about Ibeju-Lekki, where Awolowo was incarcerated for many months.

“For those who do not know, or have forgotten, Papa (Awolowo) was incarcerated in Lekki Town, Ibeju-Lekki, and he made prophetic utterances that the place will flourish, do well and be prosperous. Well, those prayers have continued to prosper the town.

“Ibeju-Lekki today is the most talked about in real estate and property development. Should we even mention the refineries, petrochemical plants, sea ports, among others? There is no other place we can talk about in Nigeria now like Ibeju-Lekki, particularly, Lekki town. Papa Awolowo’s blessings have come true upon that town,” he said.

On the importance of the play to Nigerians, especially, the younger generations, Sanwo-Olu said it showcased those, who stood their grounds and brought the conversation about a united Nigeria to the front burner.

“This story is also important, especially, for the younger generation who wouldn’t have the opportunity to understand and reflect back on what life was like in the days of Awolowo, our fathers and grandfathers. It is very easy for us to push history behind, but this play has told us about those, who stood their grounds in the conversation for Nigeria.

“When we hear about Awolowo, some people might not be able to put it in proper perspective, but those who have watched this musical show tonight can begin to connect that indeed these were great men, who helped to shape the narrative of this country.

“That is why all of us must hold on tightly to ensure Nigeria remains one, despite its ups and downs. We need to hold ourselves in these difficult times with the assurances that we will weather the storm together and come out stronger and better.”

Speaking at the event, Gbajabiamila gave kudos to the producer, Edgar, saying what he saw with the presentation was “immortality.”

The Speaker, while noting that it was common to have people, who had passed being brought alive through books, drama and others, and not really through music, declared that the takeaway from the presentation was that “once upon all the time, there was a man,” and not the common saying of once upon a time, there was a man.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

