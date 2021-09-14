NSSF, Nigerian Artists, Others to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Vaccination

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a brainchild of Global Citizen (GC), an international advocacy organisation and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) have revealed some A-list Nigerian artists set to perform at the GC Live event in Lagos, Nigeria on September 25, 2021. The event is meant to raise resources to ensure that one million Nigerians get vaccinated over the next 12 months.

The event is part of a once-in-a-generation 24-hour global activation that will see artists perform across six continents to help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats. These include vaccine equity, climate change and famine that impact those in extreme poverty the hardest.

Nigerian Artists donating their talent and time to help raise funds to boost vaccine equity through the vaccination of one million people across the country include: Davido, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

Other Artists taking part in this groundbreaking project include artists from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more to be announced.

In Nigeria, GC is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event to celebrate Nigerians working on Commenting, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of GC Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

According to Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “Over 75 per cent of the more than four billion doses administered to date have occurred in just 10 countries while only one per cent of people in low-income countries have received a dose. That is why I am pleased to support GC Live and join GC in their calls to public and private leaders to share the doses, financing, knowledge, technology, and political solidarity needed to end this pandemic.”

Singer-songwriter and activist Femi Kuti said: “I am honoured to help bring GC Live to Lagos, as we lift the voices of Africans everywhere. But what is taking place on the continent right now is a tragedy. There is no reason that one per cent of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID while countries talk of booster shots. It’s time for our leaders to lead and act now.”

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery. Ahead of October’s G20 Summit, and COP26, the Global Citizen Live campaign will call on world leaders, major corporations, and foundations to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

