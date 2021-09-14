Ex-NPA MD Donates Relief Materials to Victims of Banditry in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of banditry in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Items donated included 50 bags of rice, 12 jerricans of vegetable and palm oil, five cartons of maggi, 10 cartons of soap, 20 cartons of detergent, 50 mats, 24 buckets and grinding mechine, among others.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Matazu, the former NPA boss said the gesture was to assuage their suffering and support government’s effort in alleviating the plight of internally displaced persons in the state.

Usman, represented by Hajiya Jamila Abdu Mani, sympathised with the victims and urged them to intensify prayers against banditry and other security challenges afflicting the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

