Buhari Felicitates with Lindsay Barret at 80

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with consummate author, journalist, poet, essayist, photographer, and Pan-Africanist, Lindsay Barrett, as he marks his 80th birthday on September 15, 2021.

The president, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, recalled meeting with Jamaica-born Barrett who took on Nigerian citizenship in the 1980s, at the war front in 1968, while he covered the Nigeria-Biafra War as a journalist.

He said: “I remember the day he was almost killed in an ambush. He survived by a stroke of luck. I wish him well as he turns the milestone age of 80.”

While saluting the about six-decade commitment to creative writing and journalism put in by Barrett, President Buhari urged the younger generation to learn from the author’s doggedness to his craft.

The president extended greetings to the Barrett family, the media, and the pen fraternity at large, wishing the celebrated writer longer life and good health.

