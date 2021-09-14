AISHA BUHARI CUP Atlas Lionesses of Morocco Train at Legacy Pitch, Ready for Cameroon

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco who are in Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari Six-Nation Invitational Tournament had their first training yesterday afternoon at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium in Lagos ahead of their Match-day 2 fixture against Cameroon.

The Moroccans who are determined to make an impact at this tournament will take on the Cameroonians on Thursday, 4pm at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Coach Reynald Pedros selected his 23-woman team of the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco with the inclusion of Italy-based Seghir Sabah and the France-based duo of Hassani Marwa and El-Ghazouani Imene. The Lionesses are in the same Group A with hosts Nigeria and Mali.

The delegation of Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon is the last team expected to arrive Nigeria today for the tournament expected to be used in ranking of participating teams by FIFA

Wednesday’s opening match of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament between host Nigeria and Mali at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan will be watched by President of world fooball –governing body, FIFA. Mr Gianni Infantino, President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, President of NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick and other top officials of the Lagos State Government, the Nigeria Football Federation and relevant stakeholders.

