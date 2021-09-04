Monica Swaida: My American Oyinbo Husband Loves Amala with Egusi Soup

super saturday

Racheal Oniga is dead. Victor Uwaifo is dead. So are several veterans. But their autobiographies have now been immortalised in “Tales of the Legends”, a documentary produced by US-based Nigerian actress, Monica Omorodion Swaida. In this interview with Chinedu Ibeabuchi, Monica talks about growing up in Nigeria, life in the United States, neglect of Nollywood veterans, the struggles of Nollywood actors who relocate abroad, insurance cover for Nollywood actors, and lots more

Is Monica Swaida just about acting?

I’m a self-proclaimed multi-tasker. I am a Nigerian that has lived almost all my life abroad. I am an insurance company owner, who also owns a production company. I am also a musician and an actress.

Why the flair for entertainment?

Since I was a kid, I knew exactly what I wanted to do growing up. Listening to my dad singing and teaching us how to sing made me fall in love with music. My home was like that of “The Sound of Music”. My dad was a police officer who was very strict with his kids. The most memorable relationship we had with him was him teaching us how to sing. He bought music books and made us stand, all 9 of us, in the living room and he thought us songs. Looking back now, it tears me up. He was way ahead of his game. He made us learn the songs and he went around singing. His voice made me fall in love with music. I started writing my own songs and showing them to him. He was a poet and also a musician. I am actually living his dreams. My music writing skills made me win a songwriting competition in Lagos while still in high school. I never looked back. Show biz became my first love.

You are involved in a project to make Nollywood more recognizable on a global stage. Tell us about it?

I happen to be one of the executives at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award, HapAwards, in Hollywood California. I am also its ambassador. This position has helped me to venture into the world of Hollywood. The President of HapAwards is a Nigerian-American that has a love for the motherland. It’s not every day you find people that have a love for the motherland and want to showcase our talent. They loved my work and approached me since they knew I was in the industry. I am glad to take our business to the next level and have our directors and producers learn more via education and seminars. We have to take Nollywood to the next level and that’s where I come into the picture. I am very glad to be able to do my part.

You are based in the US and married to a White. Tell us about the cultural fit and shock you faced?

Yes. I have lived in the US for almost my adult life. I came here as a teenager, so I know more about the US than I know about Nigeria, but the Nigerian in me has never changed. I am a proud Nigerian. The biggest cultural shock is the misconception that Africa is just a forest and most people live on trees etc. I tell my friends here that Nigeria is just like America and most western worlds. Our only problem is just the mismanagement. Many are shocked to see us push as women. Children are not disciplined like we were growing up. It’s still a shock to this day. That apart; there is not much shock for me. I have been here almost all my life.

Does your husband eat Nigerian meals?

My husband eats more Nigerian food than I do. When my mom was living with us, they had their own pot of soup separate from us because of the pepper. The only difference between my husband and a Nigerian is the skin and the language. He loves egusi soup and pepper soup. He loves amala. The only thing is that he would never eat it after the day it was cooked; you know how we warm soup severally; his Americanness comes out.

You are trying to preserve our cultural heritage. Tell us about it

One day while visiting Nigeria, I met a veteran musician with a group called Sweat. We met for dinner. I was amazed after talking to him. I thought to myself, this guy did so much for this country and most don’t even know this. This was our ‘Davido’ of yesterday fading away. No one knew his stories. No one will remember him. That night, I came up with a project called Tales of our Legends. It’s a very passionate project for me. I traveled round Nigeria visiting our legends who have done so much in Nigeria in different sectors. It’s sad that we hardly celebrate or know our legends. Many of them die with their stories untold. Most times when told, they are told from other’s perspectives and not theirs. If you ask a 10 years old person about Bob Marley, he or she will tell you his story, same as Michael Jackson and many other stars abroad. Ask about Pele the footballer, they will tell you; ask about Shakespeare, they will tell you. Ask a Kenyan man about Chinua Achebe, they will tell you all about his books. But ask Nigerian youth, most will not know. Ask them about Bongos Ikwue, they will not know. It’s sad. So I have made it my own way of giving back to Nigeria by going around and documenting all these. We must tell our stories; we must document our stories.

Several veterans are dying. Many died in penury or debilitating sickness. What’s your take on this?

It’s a shame. A big shame. Not too long ago, I went to Nigeria for a shoot and was invited to a walk for kidney awareness for a star. I asked questions about what was done for people like this. I wasn’t given a good answer. Most of our stars don’t have life insurance or health insurance. Most don’t plan for the future. They plan for today or now. Most are hungry and don’t have money to eat let alone money to save for health insurance. I am still open to helping the Nigerian entertainment sector. I own an insurance company and have very vast knowledge in this department.

Tell us about Nollywood projects you are involved in

I have many projects in the works. Currently have two movies in the works. My other project is the one I talked about called Tales of Our legends. It’s a documentary coming on screen soon.

Several Nollywood veterans have relocated abroad. Is it rosy for them over there?

I don’t blame the Nollywood veterans that have relocated abroad. Given the opportunity, who won’t leave? Nigeria is hard! Look at healthcare, look at electricity, and look at killings and banditry. It’s tough to survive abroad too though without legal papers. You take a big hit back if they don’t have papers. Also, an actor who relocates starts all over again. In America, we have lots of stars here already. Most of the stars in Nigeria can’t be stars here. Most are not known. Many of them go back to driving cabs, working as regular people. They start all over again except they have money and planned right. It’s like starting all over again. However, it’s a win, win situation.

What’s your vision for Nollywood?

My vision for Nollywood is this: to take our business to the next level. Our works have evolved over time. We are doing better but not making the money. A star in America makes one film and blows. In Nigeria, most only have lots of followers, but poor. They are not paid like they are paid in the western world. Look at Netflix for one, our films flood their package, but how much are they being paid? Almost nothing. We have stardom, but no money. We are suffering and smiling. It’s a shame. I say we have to stand united and demand to be paid like those abroad. We must have a union where the Nigerian government helps us make the right move in being paid right. We have to come together and speak in one voice. Nollywood has to demand respect. We are good. We are loved all over the world We need to be paid right for our jobs. Right now we are not. The problem is us Nigerians. We ar

Tell us about your family life

I am from a family of 4 brothers and 4 sisters; married to a wonderful husband with two kids. My hobbies include traveling, swimming, reading, and politics. I am a motivational speaker and a poet. I am one of the very few black-owned insurance agency owners. I am also an investor. I have a non for profit org called street angels. I try to give money to struggling business owners just starting off in life as others did for me.

