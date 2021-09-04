Ayade Assents to Legislative, Judiciary Autonomy Bills

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has signed into law the Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters, and Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters, thus granting autonomy to the state legislature, and the state judiciary.

The two bills were passed recently by the state House of Assembly pursuant to granting autonomy to the state legislature, and the state judicial arms of government.

Ayade signed the bills into law yesterday at the Government House Council Chambers.

The laws stated that all monies due to the House of Assembly, and Judiciary for capital and recurrent expenditure shall be paid by the Accountant-General of the state into their accounts in monthly instalments, in accordance with provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

While signing the bill into law, Ayade said that the bills were very important in the life of his administration, explaining that it was a win for the APC-led government.

The governor thanked the lawmakers for their cooperation and collaboration, noting that his administration had achieved a lot because of the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams, in his remark applauded his colleagues of the 9th Assembly, saying under his leadership they had recorded giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the governor.

“We have made history with this signing into law today, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River,” the speaker said.

