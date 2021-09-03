Stop Dragging Obaship Tussles to Court, Fayemi Begs Royal Families

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has appealed to royal families in the state to exercise restraint in dragging Obaship tussles to court.

However, Fayemi said his appeal doesn’t connote that he has no confidence in the judiciary, warning that such tendencies often breed bad blood and acrimony which can stunt the development of the towns.

Condemning the rampancy in obstructing the installation of traditional rulers due to lingering litigations by aggrieved parties, Fayemi clarified that he would henceforth enforce the state Regency Law, which stipulated that no royal vacancy should be allowed to drag beyond two years without a successor.

Fayemi stated this yesterday in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers 2021-2023, to be chaired by the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon.

Oba Adejuwon succeeded the immediate -past Chairman and Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Alabi, whose tenure ended on July 31, 2021.

The governor said Onisan’s inauguration was deserving because his government has respect for traditional rulers and council, stating that the new chairman would preside over the 68- member council drawn from among the traditional rulers in the state to pilot the council for two years. Applauding the immediate-past chairman for his superlative performance, Fayemi said: “I want to particularly commend you Kabiyesi for the diligent pursuit of cooperation and collaboration with the government on all fronts. I should also like to commend you for the commencement of the construction of the council building and the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs’ office during your tenure.

“I am confident that this project shall soon be completed and launched. Kabiyesi, we appreciate your labour of love, and pray that posterity will reward you abundantly. I thank all our royal fathers in the state for their unflinching support and exceptional contributions toward the sustenance of peace and stability in their domains and for being there always to resolve knotty issues of varied dimensions for the benefit of all.

“Let me restate here that the most important ingredient of development in the state is peace and security, and our royal fathers have a central role to play in fostering peace in their domains. Therefore, all hands must be on deck for the sustenance of peace.

“It gladdens my heart to congratulate the newly appointed Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Gabriel Adejuwon. I pray that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom, understanding and discerning spirit to lead the council aright as well as contribute positively to the development of the state. May your tenure be blessed and peaceful.”

“The mediatory, reconciliatory and advisory roles that you are all playing as our royal fathers should be sustained for the peace, progress and development of our dear state. I enjoin you to continue supporting the government in our commitment to transforming the state by mobilising your subjects to ensure that the peace and harmony in the state is maintained at all times.

“I assure you that your welfare will continue to be our priority, as it is the desire of this government to put smiles on the faces of all within the available resources and without undue delay. Ekiti-kete, permit me to use this opportunity to appeal to our people to exercise restraint in dragging chieftaincy matters to courts.”

In his response, the new Chairman of the council, Oba Adejuwon, assured Fayemi that the traditional council under him shall partner the government to move the state forward, as he also pledged to maintain cohesion in the hitherto disjointed council.

“Let me also reemphasise at this juncture that the Ekiti State Traditional Council has more to contribute in addressing and tackling the atrocious challenges of insecurity in our land and Nigeria at large.

“We shall work assiduously with all security agencies and royal fathers in our state to tackle the menace of insecurity. It is now clear that the issue of security can’t be left for the government also. We have roles to play in ensuring that the security of lives and property in our dear state is achieved.”

