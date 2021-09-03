Buhari Okays 200% Pay Rise for NIMC Staff, New Conditions of Service

*Male staff to enjoy paternity leave

Samuel Ohwovoriole in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 200 per cent pay rise and an enhanced conditions of service for the staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Male employees of the agency are now to enjoy paternity leave under the new conditions of service.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, officially conveyed the approvals to both the Chairman, Governing Board of NIMC, Bello Gwandu and its Director General, Aliyu Aziz.

Pantami said the new salary scale was 200 per cent of the total personnel cost of NIMC, which raises the total cost of the agency from about N5.3 billion to N16.7 billion per annum.

He said: “We now have a new condition of service and salary scale approved by Mr. President for the National Identity Management Commission. This new condition of service and salary scale increases with over 200 per cent the total NIMC personnel cost, a significant departure from what is currently obtainable.”

He said the achievement was through persistence, determination and most important, with the support of the President. Expressing appreciation to the president for the approval and directive to implement the NIMC Condition of Service and Salary Scale, Pantami explained that it was comprehensive.

“The NIMC condition of service is a comprehensive document that, going forward, would serve, as the machinery through which the Commission articulates and implements its personnel policies and programmes.

“NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian, and for persons legally resident in the country. In light of the foregoing, it is imperative that the vibrant NIMC staff who are tasked with managing one of the nation’s most sensitive and critical asset are provided with the enabling environment to play this pivotal role efficiently and effectively.

“The NIMC Condition of Service is a comprehensive document that going forward, would serve, as the machinery through which the Commission articulates and implements its personnel policies and programmes,” the minister said.

According to him, the NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian.

He said in the light of the foregoing, it was imperative that the vibrant NIMC staff who are tasked with managing one of the nation’s most sensitive and critical asset are provided with the enabling environment to play this pivotal role efficiently and effectively.

According to him, securing a N25 billion approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for NIMC to upgrade its infrastructure led to the rapid increase in the number of enrolments from 41 million to over 60 million in less than a year.

“Securing the N25 billion Federal Executive Council Approval for upgrade and replacement of the NIMC Identity Infrastructure, and the implementation of novel initiatives that has increased the registration of persons to over 62 million on the NIDB,” he added.

The Chairman, Governing Board NIMC, Bello Gwandu, the Director General NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, praised the president and minister for approving this new salary scale and new conditions of service.

The Legal Adviser, NIMC, Hadiza Dagabana stated that in the newly approved conditions of service, NIMC male staff are to enjoy paternity leave, adding that staff on Grade Level 14 and below are getting 70 per cent allowance of their salaries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

