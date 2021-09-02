Mining: FG Takes Delivery of Two Mini Aircraft for Geophysical Survey

19 states earmarked for minerals identification programme

By Kasim Sumaina

The federal government on Thursday in Abuja, took delivery of two small aircraft fitted with sensors earmarked for Airborne Geophysical Survey across the country.

During the inspection of the two survey aircraft with registration number N580kr (ZS-XAR) and ZS-XAS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, said that the project was part of a programme to acquire data on the minerals in Nigeria.

Adegbite, while speaking at the sidelines of the inspection, stated that the aircraft are special as they have equipment in them that monitor certain parameters on ground, adding: “This is a very basic method of acquiring data through geophysical measurements.”

He explained that the project is part of the World Bank’s Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project in the ministry, adding that: “There was an open competition and this company from South Africa, Xcalibur Multiphysics, won it, and they are here now with their aircraft.”

According to him, “We had to go through a lot of security process. The National Security Adviser has given his go ahead. The Nigerian Air Force is aware they are here and 19 states of the federation have been earmarked for the project including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.”

The federal government had three months ago begun the establishment of artisanal mineral processing clusters for the development of selected minerals in the six geopolitical zones. The initiative is to ensure effective harmonisation of minerals’ exploitation as well as to derive the right revenue for government.

Similarly, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had also recently stated that generation of geoscientific data principally by relevant government agencies over the years have played a cardinal role in the growth of the minerals sector.

He stated that available reports from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) confirms that Nigeria is endowed with over 44 mineral deposits occurring in commercial quantities in over 500 locations across the 36 states and FCT.

Accordingly, he said, “It can be reasonably inferred that every local government area of the country is endowed with one or more mineral resources that can be harnessed for the development of the LGA and the country at large. The value chain of these mineral resources remains largely untapped and as such they are not readily available for sustainable economic development of the country more so that the mining industry is dominated by over 90% artisanal operators.”

Speaking further, Adegbite noted that the aircraft works when the ground is dry and that recordings in the equipment are trans loaded into computers that would interpret them.

“This will give us data that can be utilized. The aircraft will fly at low altitude of about 50 metres, which is about 15 storey building. From the ground, the aircraft can be seen and heard. To allay people’s fears, for the last three months, we have been going round the states, sensitising people, and so that when these yellow aircraft are flying at low altitude, people would not panic.

“Basically, the aircraft are there to gather data. These data will enhance our ability to know what minerals we have, and thereby attract investors. It would enhance what we know already and give us clearer data. We have two aircraft on ground, but will be increased eventually to four,” Adegbite said.

Also speaking, the Technical Adviser, Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr. John Eyre, disclosed that they are two small aircraft fitted with sensors which will fly at low altitude of 50 metres with a single pilot.

The rest of the aircraft, he revealed, are equipped with electronic sensors, which will pick up variations, particularly magnetic and radiometric changes on the ground.

