Nigeria’s Female YellowGreens Cricket Team Claim Kwibuka T20i Bronze with Victory over Brazil

Nigeria’s Female YellowGreens concluded their campaign at the 2026 Kwibuka Women’s T20i Tournament on a high note, defeating Brazil Women by two wickets to secure a third-place finish and a spot on the podium at the prestigious international tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

The victory at the Gahanga International Stadium was a fitting reward for a determined Nigerian side that refused to bow out without a fight. Having endured a difficult run of results leading into the third-place playoff, the team produced one of its most resilient performances to finish the tournament with a medal.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Nigeria restricted Brazil to 85 all out in 20 overs before successfully chasing down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 87 for 8 in 19.2 overs.

The foundation for victory was laid by Nigeria’s disciplined bowling attack. Player of the Match Christabel Chukwuonye delivered a standout performance, claiming 3 wickets for 13 runs, including a maiden over, while Oseyande Omonkhobho, Shola Adekunle and Rachael Samson each picked up two wickets to keep Brazil under constant pressure. Captain Favour Eseigbe also chipped in with a wicket as Nigeria bowled out their opponents for a modest total.

In response, Nigeria’s chase was tested by regular breakthroughs from the Brazilian bowlers. However, Shola Adekunle anchored the innings with a crucial 26 runs while skipper Favour Eseigbe remained unbeaten on 19 to guide the team over the line and secure the bronze medal.

Reflecting on the victory, captain Favour Eseigbe described the match as the team’s final opportunity to leave Rwanda with something tangible after a challenging tournament.

“We lost about four games before this third-place match, but going into this game we had high momentum. It was a final push for us because we told ourselves we would either take something home or go home empty. We decided to come out all out, and I must commend the girls for their efforts. We are very excited that our efforts paid off, and we’ll build on it from here.”

The captain was quick to emphasize that the result was built on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

“Today everybody worked. Yesterday a few people didn’t come to the party, but today everybody was involved and everybody was encouraging each other. It was a team effort. However, I must give it up for Christabel Chukwuonye, who took three wickets and bowled a maiden over. She has been doing it from the very first match to this very match, and that’s commendable.”

Eseigbe also reserved special appreciation for Nigerian supporters and cricket fans who stood by the team throughout the tournament.

“We see them, and we appreciate their support. Even on the days we should have won our matches, they didn’t give up on us and kept supporting us. We want to say thank you for your constant and continuous support. God bless you all.”

Player of the Match Christabel Chukwuonye credited her teammates for helping her overcome pressure and injuries to deliver a match-winning performance.

“It’s very satisfying because I could get encouragement from my teammates. It wasn’t easy at first, but I was able to get through with the motivation and support from the team. From the beginning of the tournament, I had a lot of injuries, but I was able to overcome them.”

Speaking on how she handled the pressure moments during the game, Chukwuonye revealed the role her faith played in keeping her composed.

“It’s thanks to God. There’s always a Bible verse I recite whenever I’m tense or under pressure. Whenever I recite that verse, I feel an overwhelming calmness, and it goes a long way.”

The Nigerian all-rounder also believes the tournament has provided valuable lessons that will strengthen the team ahead of future assignments.

“There are a lot of positives from this tournament. Taking those positives back home will help us as a team and as individuals. We’ll work on the areas we need to improve and bounce back stronger in the next tournament.”

The third-place finish continues the upward trajectory of Nigerian women’s cricket and demonstrates the growing depth, resilience, and competitiveness of the Female YellowGreens on the international stage. Beyond the medal, the tournament provided valuable exposure and experience that will aid the team’s preparations for upcoming regional and global competitions.