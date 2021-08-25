Youths Education Key to National Security: Chief of Naval Staff

Blessing Ibunge

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, says educating youths will contribute to national security.

Gambo stated this at the Chief of Naval Staff annual inter-schools debate, quiz, and STEM competition finals held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt.

“The 2021 competition is designed to provide a platform on which Nigerian Navy welfare secondary schools test their academic might, debate topical issues and showcase their ingenuity in science and technology,” he explained. This is in consonance with the importance the Nigerian Navy places on youth mentoring and empowerment as preconditions for national security and nation-building.”

He was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim.

“In this hall today, I see disciplined future leaders of our great country Nigeria, who would move this country to rank with other western countries by means of critical thinking, convincing deliberations, and technology,” Gambo added.

Speaking with THISDAY, Commodore Isa Ahmed, Directorate of Naval Education, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, said the competition was part of programmes lined up for the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

“The school that provided houses that has security gadgets, they provided ships that can bring down anything that poses a threat to our dear nation. We saw them providing robots. They provided AUV vehicle wherein security men can go and face these arm bandits without being present,” Ahmed explained.

While highlighting the benefits of the activity, Ahmed lauded the competitive spirit among the Nigerian Navy welfare schools.

