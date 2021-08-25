Buhari, Kagame, Emefiele, Others for CIBN Conference

Nume Ekeghe

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame and an array of other dignitaries are expected to attend the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual conference, the CIBN has announced.

The CIBN in a chat with newsmen to announce the event said the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference will hold, simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and virtually September 14 – 15, 2021.

The CIBN added that the event is been organised through a Consultative Committee, chaired by the Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, body of bank CEOs, and co-chaired by the Managing Director/CEO, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun and the Managing Director/CEO, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mr. Hassan Usman.

The theme of the Conference, “Economic Recovery, Inclusion and Transformation: The Role of Banking and Finance,” it added, is predicated on the need to reposition the Banking and Finance Industry as a catalyst for economic recovery, inclusive growth, and transformation, thereby moving the future of Nigeria forward.

“Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are: His Excellency, Professor Yemi, Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State; Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Mr. Mohammed Musa, Honorable Minister, Federal Capital Territory and may others. The Chief Host of the Conference is Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, FCIB, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria while the host is Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, President and Chairman of Council, CIBN.

“His Excellency, President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda will speak on the theme of the Conference and set the tone for the Event, as the Keynote Speaker. Other confirmed resources persons are: Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, the United Nations / Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; Professor Benedict Oramah, President, African Export–Import Bank (Afrexim); Mr. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Ms. Vera Songwe, UN Under-Secretary General/Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa; Honourable (Mrs). Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Diaspora Commission and Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director, Access Bank Plc, “CIBN said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

