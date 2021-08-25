AdCademy: Masterclass to Cover All Marketing Areas- Director

Top business management trainer, Professor Adeyinka Adewale of University of Reading’s Henley Business (HBS), has stated that the second edition of the AdCademy Masterclass being organized by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with HBS, will expose marketing communications professionals to every element of marketing education and business management.

Adewale, who is doubles as the AdCademy’s Director of Academics, stated this in an interview.

The masterclass, which holds virtually from 26 to 29 August, explained Adewale, is for mid-level management staff of advertising agencies and other communication professionals, and will feature top academic and industry experts.

“The faculty members have specialties in every branch of management and marketing education, leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, branding, ethics, accounting, law and so on. The solid balance of both worlds in each of these different fields of knowledge enriches the depth and quality of insight participants of all AdCademy programs will get,” he said.

He added that the masterclass will be very hands-on because it is conceived to ensure that theoretical knowledge finds application in the practice through experts in academia and industry.

“The sessions offer unique features such as a real management challenge set up in partnership with major brands to enable participants apply all they have learnt in a practical way to real-life issues, which is then assessed by the leadership of the brand in question. Besides, AdCademy has access to every major name and brand across industries, thereby providing an invaluable network of faculty, facilitators and coaches that is difficult to match,” he explained.

The three-day training programme, according to the AAAN, will focus on markets and marketing intelligence, leadership competencies, efficient work management presentation skills, digital marketing and data analytics and consumer intelligence among others.

Adewale noted that the motivation of Henley Business School AAAN is to make world-class education available and accessible to young professionals in Nigeria is what inspired this partnership.

“The aim is to close the availability, affordability and accessibility gaps to quality education with a view to upskill professionals into more efficient entrepreneurial leaders. With Henley, our mission and focus in Africa has always been clear, to build the people who will build the businesses that will build Africa,” he stated.

Experts expected at the masterclass include Professor Emevbo Biakolo of Pan-Atlantic University, Bayo Adekambi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria; Ayuli Jemide, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

