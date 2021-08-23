Osinbajo: I’ve Not Declared Interest in 2023 Presidential Race

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Monday said h, had not declared interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Rather, he said, he was more focused on carrying out functions expected of him as Vice President, especially in tackling the nation’s security challenges and improving the economy.

The Vice President made the clarification in the wake of the release of campaign style promotional videos, banners in the social media and even the deployment of political posters in some parts of the country, including the FCT and Kano, insinuating that he has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a release said:

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on the Social Media. All these are simply needless distractions from the urgent tasks of governance needed in our country at this time.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such publications while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and the enthronement of peace and prosperity in the land”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

