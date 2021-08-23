Firm Partners Canon To Expand Opportunities For African Market

Raheem Akingbolu

In its bid to provide more job opportunities for young African photographers, and content creators, Peexoo Technologies, a tech-based photography platform, has signed a partnership deal with big equipment producer, Canon.

The partnership was announced at an event held at The Bulb House in Lagos.

Speaking in his welcome address, Tosin Osunkoya, Co-founder, Peexoo Technologies said the partnership is aimed at helping photographers improve their work.

The partnership, according to him, brings together powerhouses in still and motion photography across Africa whereby an e-commerce platform is created to enable photographers to buy Canon products at discounted rates, one of the benefits of the partnership.

Through the partnership, members of the Peexoo community will have access to Canon’s technologies, enjoy free masterclasses, and also purchase equipment seamlessly.

Peexoo is a photography start-up leveraging artificial intelligence technology to support photographers and help upscale their businesses by connecting them to clients. It also serves as a platform for them to archive their work and display them for potential clients.

Already two years in operation, Peexoo has around 1,800 photographers registered. The platform intends to create ‘Peexoo Stock’ to help photographers sell their stock images.

Osunkoya said while a lot of negative things have been said about Africa in the past, Africans must start telling their own stories, as such stories have been found out to be completely false.

“African stories have been told wrongly. For instance, we have been told that Africa is evil, it is a jungle. But that’s not true.

“We need to change the narratives. The only way we can do that is for us to tell our stories by ourselves. Nobody is going to help you tell your own story better. You have to do it yourself. That’s exactly what we are doing at Peexoo.

“We need to start creating content in this country. It is in the like of content creation that we have film makers, story tellers, social media influencers being relevant because they have contents to share.”

“Here at Peexoo, we’re reimagining the creative arts, from how image-makers find jobs to how they edit pictures, create portfolio’s and grow their client base. The work we do is shaping the future of image-making and this global partnership with Canon is the catalyst in bringing the rest of the world into the picture.

“Canon has been a long-standing supporter of film and photography education groups. Their corporate philosophy, kiyose meaning “working and living together for the common good” is evident in their approach towards creatives in Africa,” he said.

Steve Nwadike, a co-founder, who spoke at an event announcing the partnership in Lagos said; “We are partnering with a bank for loans so that photographers can buy equipment and pay on instalments.

