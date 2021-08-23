AirSmat Adds Highhill farm to Its Customers’ List

Dike Onwuamaeze

The AirSmat today has added the HighHill Group, and its customer base in its bid to boost crop yields and increase profits by using technology and artificial intelligence to enhance precision agriculture.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Commercial Officer, AirSmat, Mr. Olasunkanmi Alabi,

expressed his delight to adding the HighHill Group to the list of customers benefiting from its services to farmers across Nigeria.

He said: “Starting with, SmatSTAR service, we are glad to have this partnership that will see us work with the group throughout the planting season for the cultivation of hot pepper (Habernaro), which has a huge demand in the local and international market.

“With SmatSTAR service, we help our customers to get detailed test and analysis of the soil in addition to recommendations that help farmers know with precision the fertilizer type for specific crops. We will deploy our Artificial Intelligence application capabilities to help HighHill Farms achieve guaranteed bountiful yields.”

Also speaking on the partnership, the Chairman, HighHill Group, and Founder of Gogreenafrica Initiative, and an Ambassador of the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Sola Bunmi Adeniyi, lauded the technological initiative of AirSmat to assist farmers achieve desired guaranteed bountiful yields.

Adeniyi said: “Our partnership with AirSmat is to have a seamless knowledge of the farm features and activities which may not be visible to the eyes but with their artificial intelligence software, we will be able to identity the soil components and more details that will guide us on the crops to plant and where to apply fertilizers. This will help us to eliminate guess work thereby increasing our yields to enjoy good Return on investment (ROI).”

AirSmat is focused on helping businesses harness power of drone, satellite, and soil level data.

AirSmat’s mode of operation include “capturing data, ingesting data to our platform and processing same in an intelligent way and its ability to digest large amounts of data and draw precise conclusions will help farmers gain insight into their day-to-day farm operations

“AirSmat is on a journey to ensure food security in Nigeria and the African continent by helping farmers and farm owners have access to useful intelligence that helps them to take proactive steps solving problems on their farms before harvest season. With this, we are sure of maximum yield for farmers, increased profitability, and cascaded effect of food security for Nigerians and everyone on the continent. AirSmat empowers farmers to perform better, act faster, and make smarter decisions,” Alabi

