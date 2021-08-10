Obi: Parties in Crisis Because Their Politics is Transactional

Mary Nnah

A former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the reasons political parties in this part of the world were having crisis was because their politics was purely transactional.

Obi, who was on the ARISE News Morning Show yesterday, however, denied reports that the National Working Committee of the PDP had passed a no confidence vote on their embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus, hopeful that the disagreements would soon be resolved amicably.

Speaking on the demand by some members of the party that Secondus should resign in the interest of the party, Obi said such crisis was normal and would be resolved amicably in due time.

He, however, added that the crises witnessed in PDP at both the national and state levels, were normal as it is with every other big party like PDP.

“I do not think it is peculiar with PDP. You can even look at the party in power. There are always issues in this kind of big family, especially, in our kind of politics, in general. Our politics is still transactional and so you have individuals trying to have their ways and things like that. But overall, I can tell you that the PDP crisis will be resolved amicably,” he maintained.

While disagreeing with speculations that more than half of the members of the NWC hadpassed a vote of no confidence in the national chairman, he said, “It is not right to say that at the national level, half of the NWC have passed a vote of no confidence in the chairman. That is not the true position of things.

“The position is that there are some issues which are normal in a large party like ours and I can tell you that the stakeholders are already intervening. I’m sure it will soon be amicably resolved for the interest of the party and for the interest of Nigeria, because Nigeria needs the party at this very moment.

“Yes, there are some legal issues also going through the courts but I can tell you that the processes of our primary up till date are within the route, like they say. We had a peaceful primary, which of course, was done as a result of the Court order and also there is a case in court that is going on very well and it will be resolved in due time.”

Suggesting that to resolve the PDP crises could mean Secondus staying till December, when the party will have its convention, Obi said, “I think that should be the case. I’m sure it will resolve when we have a peaceful leadership at the convention.

“For me, it will be resolved amicably, because the stakeholders – the most important organs of the party, the BOT, the governors’ forum and all other stakeholders are looking into it and there are several meetings going on and I am sure those meetings will not be in vain. Things should be resolved for the interest of the party and the interest of Nigeria because I know what is going on as an insider.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

