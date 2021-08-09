Breaking: Gunmen Kidnap Niger Information Commissioner

By Laleye Dipo

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Niger state Commissioner for Information Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris.

Idris was kidnapped on Sunday in his countryhome in the Tafa local government Area of Niger state.

Details of his abduction are still sketchy but the Secretary to the state government Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane confirmed the incident saying the commissioner was picked from his house.

“The gunmen forced themselves into his house at Babantunga in Tafa local government area from where he was abducted.

“We have alerted all the security agencies since yesterday, they are already on the trail of the kidnappers,” Matane said, adding, ” We pray that he is safe”.

The abduction of Alhaji Idris is the second within three days of top politicians in the state after that of the APC Zonal Chairman for Zone C, Alhaji Aminu Bobi.

Bobi was picked by yet unknown gunmen from his farm in Mariga local government area of the state.

The abductors have not made any contact with either the abductees’ family, the APC or the government.

