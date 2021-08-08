The Charm and Grace of Nana Otedola at 51

HighLife

One is hard-pressed to find a family as unapologetically intimate as that of billionaire philanthropist, Femi Otedola. The overabundance of positive vibes in that family can send one into depression or full-scale imitation, depending on mentality. There is no replicating the charm and grace of the Otedola matriarch, however. Her uncrowned majesty, Nana is simply extraordinary. We see this every year when her happy husband and children celebrate her birthday. This year is no different.

A few days ago, the Otedola family went all out to celebrate Nana, mother, wife and foremost superstar in the minds of the Otedola children. Clocking 51 years, the woman refuses to look her age and would evidently rather turn as many heads as her three daughters, while still clinging to the sleeves of her proud philanthropist and husband.

Details are still unravelling regarding the winds of celebration that blew across the Otedola family this year. Nevertheless, folks will not be too surprised since the Otedolas have pretty much blown away the hinges of common sense and convention when they celebrate themselves. Especially Nana.

Although she is the biological mother of Femi Otedola’s children, Florence (DJ Cuppy), Temi, and Fewa, she has reportedly been nothing short of a mother hen to four of them. Said to be of mixed heritage, with both Nigerian and Ghanaian blood flowing through her, Nana has always won the spotlight with her Cleopatran looks and clear adoration for her children.

At 51, Nana is no less eye-catching than she was two and a half decades ago. She is still graceful, charming, gracious, and one of the foundations for the happiness of her children, DJ Cuppy and Temi, especially. To dazzle like this, five steps into 50, can only be a blessing from on high, a blessing that the entire Otedola family are grateful to possess.

