Panic as Cholera Claims 60 Lives in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Panic has gripped the residents of Katsina State, following the outbreak of Cholera, which has killed no fewer than 60 persons in some communities in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Nuhu Danja, stated this yesterday at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), held at the Katsina State Secretariat complex.

He explained that drugs had been purchased by state government for distribution to hospitals across the state for the treatment of the disease.

The commissioner added that health education on prevention and management of the disease and active case search and surveillance were ongoing across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “We are aware of the current outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting that is affecting some communities in the state. The state government is making efforts towards control of the outbreak.

“Free drugs for the treatment of this outbreak are been purchased for distribution to hospitals for treatment of the cases. Health education on prevention and management of the disease is ongoing. Active case search and surveillance is also ongoing across the state.

“Presently, we have over 1,400 confirmed cases of cholera with over 60 recorded deads. Let me seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that diarrhea and vomiting is a preventable disease”.

He admonished residents of the state to ensure proper environmental sanitation, frequent hand washing, proper food hygiene, washing of all fruits and vegetables before eating as well as proper cooking of food items.

Danja tasked food vendors to ensure that they cover their food items to avoid contact with flies, adding that: “We must all avoid open defecation and ingestion of contaminated water”.

Meanwhile, some of the residents of the state are living in fear following the outbreak of the disease in the state.

They have urged the state government to put mechinery in motion to avert the disease.

One of the residents, Usman Abdulkarim, said: “We have been battling with the disease in Malumfashi for the past one month. As we speak, many people have died of cholera in Malumfashi and nobody is ready to assist us.”

