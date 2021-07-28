School Director Harps on Technology to Drive Education

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Proprietress of De Joyland School, Lagos, Abimbola Osagie, has urged schools to use technology for educational purposes to cater for modern and future demands of learning.

Osagie, who said this at the ninth graduation and prize-giving ceremony of the school, held recently in Lagos, explained that an “intentional approach to technology” would enable students to live more efficient lives in the modern world.

According to her, a former student of the school is already making waves in the tech industry.

“One of our past graduands, Joshua Agboola, is already making waves in the tech industry doing great things in the tech space. So, going forward, we want to be more intentional about tech by helping children learn it because that is the new thing now,” she disclosed.

Her school’s dream is to use technology to develop and nurture pupils’ skills, talents, and abilities, which will give the students an edge among their peers after school.

“In our school, all the children from grade one to six take coding as a subject. They can code and do programming. Some of them have developed games, and they can as well use tech to build their area(s) of interest(s),” Osagie further noted.

The proprietress called for a review of the current education system, noting that a regimented system will restrict schoolchildren to limited career opportunities.

“We do not want to regiment our children to particular professions. Some of them are good at art. Some are good when it comes to (public) speaking. We try to discover our children’s strengths so that they can become stronger. We want to raise children that would make a global impact both in the country and internationally,” she added.

Also commenting, the school’s administrator, Comfort Oguntamoni, called on the government, educators and caregivers in Nigeria to focus more on incorporating tech education into the education sector.

“Before I joined De Joyland School, I had the vision to be tech-savvy, and the school has helped me to become that. I have attended a lot of training through the school, and I hope that the government and educators would put more focus on science and technology because there is nothing anyone can do without technology,” said Oguntamoni.

