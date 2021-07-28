Joshua, Fury Fight May Hold Next February

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said that February is a “realistic” date for a heavyweight unification bout with Tyson Fury.

The all-British fight looked set for August before an arbitration hearingstated Deontay Wilder had a right to a third fight with Fury.

That has been scheduled for 9 Octoberwhile Joshua makes a mandatory defence against Oleksandr Usyk on 25 September.

Hearn said talks with Fury’s camp will take place after those fights.

“We always wanted to do it in December,” Hearn said in an interview with TalkSport.

“But with AJ fighting 25 September and Fury now delayed until October, I think February is more realistic.”

Fury, 32, is the WBC champion while Joshua, 31, has the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

Both camps said they had agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia on 14 August, to decide the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

With crowd restrictions having been lifted, Hearn said the showdown could now be held in the UK or Las Vegas, but no new talks had been held over the ‘super fight’.

“I spent six months wasting my time so let’s get these fights out of the way and let’s see what happens,” he added.

