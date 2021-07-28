JAMB Releases 14,620 ‘Withheld’ UTME Results, Withdraws 14 Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that it has cleared and released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of 14,620 candidates which had been under investigation.

The exam body revealed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday, and said the Board has also withdrawn results of 14 candidates earlier released.

The affected candidates are: Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu( earlier withdrawn)Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing, Ogbonna Joseph Dibia, Ani Maryrose AdaLoki, Loiki Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi. “

Also, results of 93 other candidates are still withheld.

It reads: “This followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the Board’ management at a management meeting held on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021.

” You will recall that the board, in its earlier release, stated it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld.

“Out of the withheld results thirteen were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to fourteen.

“In a similar vein, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

