Increase Education Funding, British Envoy Tells Buhari

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has called on Nigeria’s President and other senior officials in his government to commit to increased funding of education in the country.

The High Commissioner made the call yesterday in a tweet on her verified Twitter account @CatrionaLaing1

She asked the Nigerian delegation led by President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing Global Education Summit holding in London, United Kingdom (UK) to commit to increasing funding for a future where every Nigerian child can access 12 years of quality education.

The tweet read: As President @MBuhari and other senior government officials attend #GES2021 tomorrow, High Commissioner @CatrionaLaing1 encourages them to commit to increasing funding for a future where every Nigerian child can access 12 years of quality education.

President Buhari is presently in London with other world leaders at the Global Education Summit co-hosted by United Kingdom and Kenya to raise $5 billion to support education systems in up to 90 countries and territories, where 80 per cent of the world’s out-of-school children live.

Nigeria had already received a substantial funding from the GPE. In June 2021, the GPE formally announced the approval of a new grant for Nigeria of $125m, an education programme that will be implemented by the World Bank in Oyo, Katsina and Adamawa states, the Statement disclosed.

Over the past 10 years in Nigeria, bilateral UK support has improved education systems for 11 state governments, reaching over 8 million children. This support has helped to reach out-of-school children and ensure they can access school and receive quality learning, including basic literacy and numeracy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

