Haaland Denies Link with Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has quashed talk of a move to Chelsea this summer, insisting he is happy in Germany with three years remaining on his deal.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the European champions this summer after another exquisite season, in which he scored 41 goals in as many games.

The Blues’ interest in Haaland dates back to as early as March, when UK’s

Sportsmail reported they were one of three teams – alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City – interested in signing the forward.

Haaland, who is currently in the midst of a training camp in Switzerland in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign, has revealed contact with his agent Mino Raiola has been minimal, however.

“Before yesterday I haven’t spoken with my agent for one month,” Haaland told Sportbildwhen discussing the links to Chelsea.

“So you have the answer. I hope it’s only rumors because it’s a lot of money for a person.” The forward is under contract until 2024 and insisted he remains happy to stay with Dortmund.

